Hospital Drops Lawsuit After Patient Finally Leaves

A Florida hospital has dropped its lawsuit seeking to evict a patient who refused to vacate a room for months after she was discharged—because she finally left. Tallahassee Memorial Hospital filed the lawsuit this month requesting an injunction to force the woman to leave room 373 and authorizing the county sheriff's office to assist if necessary. She was officially discharged from the hospital in early October. A hearing had been scheduled for Monday, but was canceled after the hospital filed a notice of voluntary dismissal with prejudice, meaning the same case can't be refiled, the AP reports.

The case is no longer active because the patient "is no longer at TMH." hospital spokesperson Sarah Cannon said Monday. The hospital's lawsuit said resources were being diverted from helping other patients because of the woman's continued occupation of the room. According to the lawsuit, the woman was admitted to the hospital for medical treatment and a formal discharge order was issued Oct. 6 because she no longer needed acute care services. "TMH staff made repeated efforts to assist the defendant in safely completing discharge," the complaint said, per the Tallahassee Democrat. "TMH offered assistance, including coordination with family members and offering non-emergency medical transportation to obtain necessary identification."