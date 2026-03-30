Tomb Raider Filming Pauses After Sophie Turner Injury

Production on Amazon MGM's big-budget Tomb Raider series is on pause because an injury to the new Lara Croft. Sophie Turner "recently experienced a minor injury," the studio said in a statement. "As a precaution, production has briefly paused to allow her time to recover. We look forward to resuming production as soon as possible." The nature of the injury and whether it happened on set weren't disclosed. The shutdown is expected to last about two weeks, and crew members will continue to be paid, sources tell Deadline .

The Prime Video series—created by Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on the hit video game—is shooting mainly in the UK and began production in mid-January, when a first image of Turner in character was released. The series is still expected to arrive in 2027, though the exact release date has not been set and it's not clear whether it will be delayed by Turner's injury, Rolling Stone reports.

In January, Turner, 30, told Sirius XM host Julia Cunningham that months of training leading up to filming had been gruelling and she had discovered she had "a perpetual back problem," the BBC reports. Turner leads a cast that includes Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, and Celia Imrie. Waller-Bridge serves as creator, writer, executive producer, and co–showrunner alongside Chad Hodge.