Scientists Say They've Solved Sleeping Sickness Mystery

Researchers in England say they've finally cracked a puzzle that has stumped experts on sleeping sickness since the 1980s. A team at the University of York reports it has identified a previously unknown protein, dubbed ESB2, that helps the parasite behind human African trypanosomiasis stay "invisible" in the bloodstream. The parasite survives by covering itself with a dense coat of proteins that hides it from the immune system, while producing only tiny amounts of other crucial "helper" proteins. For decades, Newsweek reports, scientists couldn't explain how the organism pulled off that imbalance.

The study, published in Nature Microbiology, finds ESB2 acts like a targeted shredder inside the parasite's protein-making machinery, destroying genetic messages that would create excess helper proteins while sparing those that make the protective coat. Because those unwanted instructions vanish, earlier researchers had nothing to see. Lead author Joana Faria said the work suggests infection strategies may depend as much on what genetic messages are erased as on what's produced. The mechanism now presents a fresh weak point that drug developers could exploit against a disease that is still deadly if untreated. Faria described it as a personal breakthrough, too, per Phys.org, saying, "The mystery of how this parasite manages the asymmetric expression of its genetic manual has been a cold case in the back of my mind since my days as a postdoc."