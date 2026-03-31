Trump Slams 'Dumb Judges' Ahead of Citizenship Case

President Trump is again taking aim at the courts—this time as the Supreme Court prepares to weigh one of his most controversial executive orders. In a Monday Truth Social post, the president blasted what he called a "stupid" judicial system and "dumb judges and justices" as the high court gets set to hear arguments on his attempt to end birthright citizenship, AL.com reports.

The justices will hear arguments Wednesday on whether Trump's executive order from Jan. 20, 2025, his first day back in office, aligns with the post–Civil War 14th Amendment and an 86-year-old statute long read to grant citizenship to nearly everyone born on US soil, aside from children of diplomats and invading forces. Lower courts have unanimously found Trump's order unlawful and blocked it. Forbes notes that contrary to Trump's claim, around than 40 other countries, including Canada and Mexico, also have birthright citizenship. Lower courts have unanimously found Trump's order unlawful and blocked it.

A decision in the case is expected by the end of June. If the court does side with Trump, the order will apply to people born more than 29 days after his 2025 order, Newsweek reports. Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the Supreme Court after its 6-3 ruling last month that struck down his "reciprocal tariffs." Earlier this month, Chief Justice John Roberts, without naming Trump, said "personally directed hostility" against judges "is dangerous and has got to stop." Last week, Trump said two judges he appointed who sided with the majority in the tariff ruling "sicken" him "because they're bad for our country."