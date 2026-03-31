Swalwell Demands FBI Halt Release of Files From Old Probe

Rep. Eric Swalwell is trying to stop the FBI from airing out an old, closed investigation as he mounts a run for California governor, the Washington Post reports. Lawyers for the Democrat congressman sent a cease-and-desist letter Monday to FBI Director Kash Patel, demanding the bureau abandon what the attorneys call a "transparent attempt to smear [Swalwell]" by preparing a decade-old counterintelligence file for possible public release. Swalwell wants written assurance within three days that the records won't be made public and is threatening legal action if the FBI moves ahead.

The inquiry dates back to Swalwell's contacts with Christine Fang, whom federal officials viewed as a possible Chinese intelligence operative. Fang participated in fundraising for Swalwell during his 2014 congressional campaign, the AP reports. Swalwell cut ties with her after the FBI raised concerns in 2015 and has never been accused of any wrongdoing; a GOP-led House Ethics Committee ended its own probe into the matter last year without action. Swalwell's attorneys argue releasing the files would break privacy laws and Justice Department norms against public investigative steps close to an election, and say it would amount to targeting him for his criticism of President Trump. The FBI has said it prepares documents for many reasons but hasn't addressed this issue specifically.

Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, also recently slammed the FBI's move as a smear campaign, the Hill reports. "The FBI is attempting to smear a sitting U.S. Congressman, candidate for governor, and vocal opponent of the president," he said in a release. "What the hell does that have to do with law enforcement? This is plain weaponization of the FBI for partisan political purposes."