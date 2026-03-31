Florida on Board to Rename Palm Beach Airport for Trump

A Florida airport is on track for a high-profile name swap, USA Today reports. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill to rechristen Palm Beach International Airport in honor of President Trump, who lives at his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort. The longtime New Yorker, who previously lived in the Trump Tower penthouse in Manhattan, made Florida his official residence in 2019. The change isn't immediate: officials must still file a formal request with the Federal Aviation Administration; the FAA must then update various databases. If approved, the change would take effect July 1, the Guardian reports. Airport signage will also need to be changed. A road near the airport has already been renamed for Trump, ClickOrlando reports.