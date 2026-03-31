Florida on Board to Rename Palm Beach Airport for Trump

A Florida airport is on track for a high-profile name swap, USA Today reports. Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed a bill to rechristen Palm Beach International Airport in honor of President Trump, who lives at his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort. The longtime New Yorker, who previously lived in the Trump Tower penthouse in Manhattan, made Florida his official residence in 2019. The change isn't immediate: officials must still file a formal request with the Federal Aviation Administration; the FAA must then update various databases. If approved, the change would take effect July 1, the Guardian reports. Airport signage will also need to be changed. A road near the airport has already been renamed for Trump, ClickOrlando reports.
In Congress, Rep. Brian Mast has also proposed switching the airport's "PBI" code to "DJT." The airport move is the latest in a wave of Trump namings, from a planned Miami presidential library skyscraper and a new class of Navy warships to a federal prescription-drug website, visa program for wealthy foreigners, and children's federal savings accounts. The Treasury Department says Trump's signature will begin appearing on US paper money this summer, and his name was recently added to the Kennedy Center and the US Institute of Peace building. The White House earlier confirmed Trump floated backing off opposition to a New York rail tunnel in exchange for putting his name on Washington Dulles Airport and New York's Penn Station.