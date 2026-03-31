Sources: Trump Weighs Ending Iran War Without Hormuz Open

President Trump is signaling to aides he's ready to declare victory over Iran without fully reopening one of the world's most critical oil routes, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal . Administration officials tell reporters Trump has privately said he's prepared to wind down the US campaign within four to six weeks after degrading Iran's navy and missile arsenal, even if the Strait of Hormuz remains only partially usable. That would effectively leave Iran with significant leverage over a passageway that carries about a fifth of global oil and gas, already driving up energy prices and squeezing industries worldwide. The White House says restoring normal traffic isn't a core military goal for now, with Trump hoping diplomacy—or later, a coalition led by US allies—will eventually secure the waterway, sources say.

The approach is drawing sharp criticism from some corners. Brookings Institution Iran expert Suzanne Maloney calls ending operations before the strait is cleared "unbelievably irresponsible," warning the US can't wall itself off from the fallout. Trump and top aides have alternated between downplaying Hormuz's importance to America and threatening strikes on Iranian infrastructure if it isn't "open for business." For now, officials talk up future tanker escorts and multinational efforts, as Iran's hold on the chokepoint helps push US oil above $100 a barrel, with some analysts warning $200 is possible if the standoff drags on.

Meanwhile, Trump on Monday threatened Iran's infrastructure if a deal is not reached "shortly," the AP reports. He said the US would destroy "all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)," the Guardian reports. The threat came shortly after he floated the idea of using ground troops to seize Kharg Island, the heart of Iran's oil industry, though the AP reports doing so could be a dangerous escalation. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are reportedly leading other Gulf allies of the US to urge Trump to continue the war until Iran has been weakened further, the AP reports.