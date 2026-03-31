JetBlue Raises Bag Fees Amid Surging Fuel Costs

JetBlue travelers will soon be paying more to part with their luggage, CBS News reports. The airline has bumped up its checked bag fees, citing a jump in jet fuel costs tied to the Iran war and the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route. The minimum fee for the first checked bag is now $39, up from $35, and a second bag starts at $59, up from $50—if you pay more than 24 hours before departure. Wait until the final day, and you'll pay another $10 per bag on top of those new rates. As the Points Guy explains, JetBlue uses a dynamic pricing system in which bag fees go up on peak travel days.
JetBlue said in a statement that it regularly reviews fees to manage rising operating costs while trying to keep base fares competitive, and that it only raises fees "when necessary." CNBC notes that when one airline raises fees like this, others often follow. Airlines across the industry are wrestling with higher fuel prices, which can make up around 20% of their operating costs. Some, like United, have already pushed up ticket prices, with its CEO warning that elevated oil prices are straining airlines' finances. Research from Deutsche Bank shows JetBlue fares have also climbed double digits in recent weeks.