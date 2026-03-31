JetBlue Raises Bag Fees Amid Surging Fuel Costs

JetBlue travelers will soon be paying more to part with their luggage, CBS News reports. The airline has bumped up its checked bag fees, citing a jump in jet fuel costs tied to the Iran war and the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil route. The minimum fee for the first checked bag is now $39, up from $35, and a second bag starts at $59, up from $50—if you pay more than 24 hours before departure. Wait until the final day, and you'll pay another $10 per bag on top of those new rates. As the Points Guy explains, JetBlue uses a dynamic pricing system in which bag fees go up on peak travel days.