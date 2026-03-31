Lola Young: I Hit 'Breaking Point'

British singer Lola Young says she's "doing a hell of a lot better" six months after collapsing on stage . The 25-year-old "Messy" singer told the Times of London that she is in "drugs recovery," adding that the process is ongoing and that she regularly attends Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. She declined to share extensive details, citing privacy, but stressed she is not "the finished article."

Earlier this month, she told Rolling Stone that the September incident at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York, which prompted her to cancel all future events, was "a breaking point" that forced her to confront her addiction and consider the direction her life was heading. "What else was I going to do, die?" she asked, per People.

Young has previously spoken about struggling with cocaine and has been to rehab twice; her third album, recorded after a five-week program in late 2024, reflects that period. Fresh off a Grammy win and a return to headlining shows, she says she's approaching her career more slowly and deliberately, and offered a message to others in recovery: be kind to yourself and remember "you are not ever, ever alone."