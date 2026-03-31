Newsom Orders Tougher AI Rules, Defying Trump

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is redrawing the rules for how the state does business with artificial intelligence firms—and using the moment to take a swipe at President Trump. Newsom on Monday signed a first-of-its-kind executive order tightening state oversight of AI vendors, saying California will demand tougher safeguards from companies that want government contracts. Firms will need to spell out how they prevent misuse, from illegal content and biased models to violations of civil rights and free speech. "While others in Washington are designing policy and creating contracts in the shadow of misuse, we're focused on doing this the right way," Newsom said, per Courthouse News, in apparent reference to Anthropic's claims that the federal government tried to force it to violate civil rights.