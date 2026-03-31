Rahm Emanuel Enters the Fray

Likely 2028 candidate keeps rolling out policy positions
Posted Mar 31, 2026 3:53 PM CDT
Rahm Emanuel Enters the Fray
Rahm Emanuel listens during a House Select Committee on China hearing on Capitol Hill, July 23, 2025, in Washington.   (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

The 2028 vote is a long way off, but those following political headlines are already used to seeing a familiar name in headlines: Rahm Emanuel. The 66-year-old former congressman, Chicago mayor, White House chief of staff, and ambassador to Japan has been rolling out a series of policy positions large and small. The gist of coverage is that his candidacy is all but certain, and while he might not end up as nominee, he will surely influence the race:

  • 'Six for 26:' While in New Hampshire, Emanuel touted a "six for 26" plan for Democrats in the midterms. The Union Leader rounds up the six points: a hike in the minimum wage, a bill of rights for utility ratepayers, health care cost controls, ethics reform, a ban on social media for kids under 16, and a ban on predictions betting for federal officials.

  • ICE money: Separately, Axios reports that Emanuel wants to shift billions of dollars designated to build new ICE buildings into community colleges instead. "The priority for Americans should be education, not detention," Emanuel wrote.
  • A 'problem?' Politico Magazine interviews Emanuel and assesses. "The 2028 Democratic presidential field—whether they realize it or not — has a Rahm Emanuel problem," writes Adam Wren. "His campaign is likely to be a rolling Sister Souljah moment for the Democratic Party's left-leaning orthodoxy, particularly on social issues. His pugilism and his critique of the party's leftward lurch will create a gauntlet his would-be rivals will have to navigate." Emanuel himself cites his own combo of "change and strength," adding, "There's nobody who walks away and says, 'You know, Rahm's kind of weak and woke.' So we'll see if there's an appetite. If there isn't, I'll just work on fly fishing."
  • First Jewish president: Emanuel also spoke with Fox News, and he dismissed the idea that Democrats would not elect a "straight white man." The only question that's relevant, he says: "Do you have the ideas of how to make sure the American Dream is alive and well, accessible and affordable to another generation?" For the record, Emanuel, whose father was born in Israel, would be the first Jewish president if elected, notes the Union Leader.

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