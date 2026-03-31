Rahm Emanuel Enters the Fray

The 2028 vote is a long way off, but those following political headlines are already used to seeing a familiar name in headlines: Rahm Emanuel. The 66-year-old former congressman, Chicago mayor, White House chief of staff, and ambassador to Japan has been rolling out a series of policy positions large and small. The gist of coverage is that his candidacy is all but certain, and while he might not end up as nominee, he will surely influence the race:

'Six for 26:' While in New Hampshire, Emanuel touted a "six for 26" plan for Democrats in the midterms. The Union Leader rounds up the six points: a hike in the minimum wage, a bill of rights for utility ratepayers, health care cost controls, ethics reform, a ban on social media for kids under 16, and a ban on predictions betting for federal officials.