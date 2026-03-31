The Most, Least Expensive Supermarkets

With gas prices spiking and other costs also expected to rise as the Iran war continues in the Middle East, American consumers are seeking any ways they can to save, notes Quartz. Consumer Reports to the (partial) rescue, with its analysis of dozens of grocery retailers in six US cities to see which ones offer the cheapest (and the most expensive) final tabs, using Walmart, the biggest and most common of the bunch, as the baseline. Whole Foods emerges as the most expensive on the list, while Costco takes its spot as the least expensive chain. Here, the 10 at each end of the spectrum:



Most Expensive

Whole Foods Shaw's El Rancho Jewel-Osco Mariano's Vons Big Y Tom Thumb Albertsons Trader Joe's