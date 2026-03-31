The Most, Least Expensive Supermarkets

Whole Foods offers steepest bill, while Costco's is the lowest, per Consumer Reports
Posted Mar 31, 2026 4:45 PM CDT
The Most, Least Expensive Supermarkets
A Whole Foods store is seen Aug. 13 in Newton, Massachusetts.   (AP photo/Charles Krupa)

With gas prices spiking and other costs also expected to rise as the Iran war continues in the Middle East, American consumers are seeking any ways they can to save, notes Quartz. Consumer Reports to the (partial) rescue, with its analysis of dozens of grocery retailers in six US cities to see which ones offer the cheapest (and the most expensive) final tabs, using Walmart, the biggest and most common of the bunch, as the baseline. Whole Foods emerges as the most expensive on the list, while Costco takes its spot as the least expensive chain. Here, the 10 at each end of the spectrum:

Most Expensive

  1. Whole Foods
  2. Shaw's
  3. El Rancho
  4. Jewel-Osco
  5. Mariano's
  6. Vons
  7. Big Y
  8. Tom Thumb
  9. Albertsons
  10. Trader Joe's
Least Expensive
  1. Costco
  2. BJ's
  3. Lidl
  4. Aldi
  5. WinCo
  6. H-E-B
  7. Walmart
  8. Market Basket
  9. Target
  10. Wegmans
More here.

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