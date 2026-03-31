Ro Khanna Wants a Sit-Down Between King, Epstein Survivors

King Charles is being urged to add an unusual stop to his upcoming US trip: a closed-door meeting with Jeffrey Epstein's accusers. Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat who helped force the release of Epstein-related files last year, has written to the king, who's set to take a trip across the pond at the end of next month, asking him to hear directly from survivors about "how powerful individuals and institutions failed them," per the BBC. Khanna argued in his letter that Epstein's influence wasn't confined to the US, pointing to his ties to British social circles through Ghislaine Maxwell and relationships with UK public figures. Survivors also "want this meeting," Khanna wrote, per UPI.
The push comes as some US lawmakers seek testimony from Charles' brother, Andrew, and former UK envoy Peter Mandelson about their connections to Epstein. Andrew, who lost his royal titles over the scandal, has denied wrongdoing, settled a civil case with accuser Virginia Giuffre without admitting liability, and has so far ignored congressional requests to appear. Buckingham Palace has previously said the king's sympathies remain with abuse victims and has been asked for comment on Khanna's letter. Although details haven't been confirmed, Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to visit DC during their trip to the US, which will reportedly include a meeting with President Trump and a congressional address.