Ro Khanna Wants a Sit-Down Between King, Epstein Survivors

King Charles is being urged to add an unusual stop to his upcoming US trip: a closed-door meeting with Jeffrey Epstein's accusers. Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat who helped force the release of Epstein-related files last year, has written to the king, who's set to take a trip across the pond at the end of next month, asking him to hear directly from survivors about "how powerful individuals and institutions failed them," per the BBC. Khanna argued in his letter that Epstein's influence wasn't confined to the US, pointing to his ties to British social circles through Ghislaine Maxwell and relationships with UK public figures. Survivors also "want this meeting," Khanna wrote, per UPI.