Trump Blasts Allies: 'USA Won't Be There to Help Anymore'

President Trump is signaling a colder era for some of America's closest partners. In a series of Truth Social posts, the president lashed out at the UK, France, and NATO over their reluctance to join US and Israeli military action against Iran and efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning that the "USA won't be there to help you anymore." Per CNBC, Trump accused France of blocking military supply flights to Israel from using its airspace and called Paris "very unhelpful" regarding Iran's leadership. Forbes notes that Switzerland, Italy, and Spain have also either restricted or closed their airspace to US military flights. Italy's government, however, insists that its ties to the US are "solid and based on full and loyal cooperation," per the AP.