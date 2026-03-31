Like Everything Else Trump, His Planned Library Goes Big

Donald Trump is picturing his presidential library less as a building and more as a skyline takeover. On Monday, he shared a video on Truth Social depicting a soaring glass tower in downtown Miami, topped with a needlelike spire and emblazoned with "TRUMP" at the top, per NBC News . An American flag drapes down its center, and the first floor showcases a presidential jet, which reportedly will be a Boeing 747 gifted by Qatar, slated to go on display once he exits the White House for good. Inside, the renderings show a replica Oval Office, a version of the West Colonnade, and a large ballroom.

The proposed skyscraper would loom over Miami's Freedom Tower, a landmark for Cuban immigrants in a county that swung Trump's way in 2024. Designed by local firm Bermello Ajamil, the library is set for construction on nearly 3 acres along the waterfront valued at more than $67 million—land that was tied up in a court fight last year before a judge allowed its transfer from a college to the state. The site sits not far from Trump National Doral. Trump's post also directed supporters to a donation page for the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library Foundation. The AP notes the library video came just hours after it was announced that a Florida airport will be named after Trump.