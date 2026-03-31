Op-Ed: Hillary in 2028? 'It Isn't Crazy'

Hillary Clinton is headed to New Hampshire, and the trip has one pundit wondering about 2028. "At first glance, the idea of another Clinton run sounds crazy," writes Peter Lafflin in the Washington Examiner. But he lays out a plausible, if long-shot, scenario. During the trip, the former secretary of state, senator, and first lady will deliver the keynote at the state party's McIntyre-Shaheen Dinner in late April, a slot historically tied to would-be presidents. "You can bet her allies will be watching closely to see how she is received," he writes.
Lafflin contends that, despite Clinton's age—she will be 81 in 2028—and her loss in 2016, she may be more viable than many in a crowded 2028 field: She's been sharp and combative in recent public outings, has deep party ties, strong support among Black voters, and sky-high name recognition that could translate into early-state pluralities. Laffin sketches a scenario where she rides the "establishment lane" into a showdown with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and a progressive challenger—hardly a sure thing, he admits, but "it isn't crazy, either." Read the full piece.