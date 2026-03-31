Op-Ed: Hillary in 2028? 'It Isn't Crazy'

Hillary Clinton is headed to New Hampshire, and the trip has one pundit wondering about 2028. "At first glance, the idea of another Clinton run sounds crazy," writes Peter Lafflin in the Washington Examiner. But he lays out a plausible, if long-shot, scenario. During the trip, the former secretary of state, senator, and first lady will deliver the keynote at the state party's McIntyre-Shaheen Dinner in late April, a slot historically tied to would-be presidents. "You can bet her allies will be watching closely to see how she is received," he writes.