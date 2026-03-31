Jamie Dimon Rolls Out 'American Dream' Plan

One of Jamie Dimon's big themes in recent years has been how the American dream is slipping out of the reach of ordinary Americans, notes Bloomberg. On Tuesday, his JPMorgan Chase bank rolled out its plan to remedy that. The bank unveiled what it's calling the "American Dream Initiative," a broad effort to boost small businesses, homeownership, and access to health care—areas Dimon argues are central to economic opportunity, reports the Wall Street Journal. Some specifics:
- The bank wants to add 3 million small-business customers over the next decade, on top of the 7 million it serves now. JPMorgan aims to lend up to $80 billion to them through direct loans and backing for community lenders and investment funds.
- The bank plans to add 1,000 small-business bankers by 2030, per Axios.
- It also wants to set up 115,000 small-business owners with mentors.
"The American Dream means you can buy a home, start a business, you can build wealth, you can afford health care for your family," says Tim Berry, the bank's head of corporate responsibility. Executives acknowledge much of the initiative repackages existing efforts, like community-focused branches and city investments, but say setting big goals is meant to spur employees to expand what's worked in places such as Detroit.