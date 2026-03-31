Jamie Dimon Rolls Out 'American Dream' Plan

One of Jamie Dimon's big themes in recent years has been how the American dream is slipping out of the reach of ordinary Americans, notes Bloomberg. On Tuesday, his JPMorgan Chase bank rolled out its plan to remedy that. The bank unveiled what it's calling the "American Dream Initiative," a broad effort to boost small businesses, homeownership, and access to health care—areas Dimon argues are central to economic opportunity, reports the Wall Street Journal. Some specifics: