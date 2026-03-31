US Might Use Controversial Anti-Drone Lasers in DC

Earlier this month, reports surfaced about unidentified drones buzzing near the residences of Pete Hegseth and Marco Rubio at Fort McNair in DC. Now, the New York Times reports that the Pentagon might deploy a fancy new laser system at the military base to shoot down such drones. But what sounds like a straightforward move is anything but: The LOCUST laser system would, as the Times puts it, "add a layer of complexity to the heavily traveled airspace over Washington." The recent fiasco that shut down airspace at the El Paso airport? It was caused by a LOCUST laser going after a "drone" that turned out to be a party balloon.

The FAA is especially wary because Fort McNair is only about 2 miles from Ronald Reagan National Airport, near where an Army helicopter collided with a passenger plane last year, killing 67. A post at DefenseScoop notes that defense and FAA officials gathered for tests of the system in the New Mexico desert earlier this month, and the system seemed to perform well in regard to safety. For example, an automatic shutdown of the system kicked in when a distant aircraft appeared in the sky. And lasers deliberately fired at the body of a plane did not appear to damage it. No word yet on when a decision might be made.