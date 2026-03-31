Female Hiker Dies in Great Smoky Mountains Park

A hike on one of the most popular trails in Great Smoky Mountains National Park ended in tragedy over the weekend. Rangers say a 65-year-old woman fell about 60 feet to her death on Saturday from a cliff along Alum Cave Trail, reports the Knoxville News Sentinel. Her name has not been released as officials work to notify relatives. The trail is well used because it provides access to the popular Mount LeConte, notes WLVT.