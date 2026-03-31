Judge: White House Ballroom Construction 'Has to Stop'

A federal judge just hit pause on President Trump's ambitious White House ballroom project. US District Judge Richard Leon on Tuesday ordered a halt to construction of the estimated $400 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom, ruling that Trump hasn't shown any legal authority to bankroll such a sweeping alteration to the presidential residence without the approval of Congress, the Washington Post reports. "The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!" Leon wrote, adding that "no statute" supports the power Trump is claiming.