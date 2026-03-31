Judge: White House Ballroom Construction 'Has to Stop'

A federal judge just hit pause on President Trump's ambitious White House ballroom project. US District Judge Richard Leon on Tuesday ordered a halt to construction of the estimated $400 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom, ruling that Trump hasn't shown any legal authority to bankroll such a sweeping alteration to the presidential residence without the approval of Congress, the Washington Post reports. "The President of the United States is the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner!" Leon wrote, adding that "no statute" supports the power Trump is claiming.
"Unless and until Congress blesses this project through statutory authorization, construction has to stop!" the judge wrote, per the New York Times. "But here is the good news. It is not too late for Congress to authorize the continued construction of the ballroom project." Approval would allow the legislature to "retain its authority over the nation's property and its oversight over the government's spending," Leon wrote.
- Leon, a George W. Bush appointee, suspended enforcement of the order for 14 days, saying the case "raises novel and weighty issues" and halting construction may "raise logistical issues," the AP reports. The judge said work involving White House security isn't covered by his preliminary injunction.
- Leon also told the administration to identify a law that allowed it to tear down the White House's East Wing annex last year as part of the plan, again without a vote on Capitol Hill. Justice Department lawyers had argued that Congress effectively green-lit the work by providing money for White House maintenance and by allowing outside donations for projects on the grounds. Leon, who previously called that stance "brazen" given the size of the project, rejected comparisons to past upgrades at national parks, saying the White House is "a special place" and "an iconic symbol of this nation."
- The ruling is a victory for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which sued in December and challenged not only the scope of the redesign but Trump's reliance on private donors—including major federal contractors such as Amazon, Google, and Palantir—without explicit congressional oversight. If approval from Congress is obtained, "the National Trust's interests in a constitutional and lawful process will be vindicated," Leon wrote. "And the American people will benefit from the branches of government exercising their constitutionally prescribed roles."
- Leon had earlier denied the group's first attempt to block the project on procedural grounds, a move Trump later miscast online as a total defeat for the lawsuit, the Post reports. The ballroom plan, billed by Trump as a long-needed venue for state entertaining and VIP events, now faces a likely appeals fight that Leon has said could end up at the Supreme Court.
- In a post on Truth Social after the ruling, Trump slammed the National Trust as a "Radical Left Group of Lunatics" and complained that they hadn't sued over projects like the Federal Reserve's renovation of two historic buildings or California's high-speed rail project.