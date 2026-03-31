Tiger Woods Pleads Not Guilty to DUI

Tiger Woods pleaded not guilty in his driving under the influence case in Florida on Tuesday, hours after a sheriff's report said he had pain pills in his pocket and showed signs of impairment at the scene of the crash last week. The online court docket for Martin County, Florida, showed Woods entered a written plea of not guilty and planned to waive his appearance during an arraignment hearing next month, the AP reports. Woods' eyes were bloodshot and glassy, his pupils dilated, and he had opioid pills on him when interviewed at the scene of the crash, according to the arrest report released by the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Woods' movements were slow and lethargic, he was sweating as he talked to deputies, and told them he had taken prescription medication earlier in the morning, according to the report. Woods told deputies he had been looking at his phone and fiddling with the radio before he clipped a truck in front of him, the report said. Deputies found two white pills, which were identified as the opioid hydrocodone used to treat pain, in his pocket, the report said. When asked by a deputy if he took any prescription medications, Woods said, "I take a few."

During a field sobriety test, deputies noticed Woods limping and that he had a compression sock over his right knee. The golfer explained he had undergone seven back surgeries and over 20 leg operations and that his ankle seizes up while walking. Woods, who was hiccupping during the questioning, continuously moved his head during one of the sobriety tests and deputies had to instruct him several times to keep his head straight, the report said.

Woods agreed to a Breathalyzer test that showed no signs of alcohol, but he refused a urine test, authorities said. He was arrested and released on bail eight hours later. Woods, who has been involved in many crashes over the years, is charged with driving under the influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. He is scheduled for arraignment April 23.

Woods, 50, is dating Vanessa Trump, Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife. President Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that he had spoken to Woods and he is "doing great." "He tested negative for alcohol, as you know, and he is under a tremendous physical pressure from his various ailments, you know, the back and the leg," Trump said. "He lives a life of pain. He has a lot of pain. He's an amazing guy. He's an amazing athlete. He does have pain." Woods, he said, "doesn't have an alcohol problem, but he does have pain."