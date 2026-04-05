Cape Town Locals: We're Priced Out of Downtown

Cape Town's postcard views are colliding with a housing crunch that locals say is pushing them out of the city's core. In a dispatch from South Africa for the New York Times, John Eligon uses one slick condo, the Sage—where more than a third of units are short-term rentals going for roughly $350 a night—to illustrate a broader shift: about 70% of downtown residential space is now taken up by hotels or Airbnb-style stays. Workers such as telemarketer Lizanne Domingo, who commutes two hours each way from a distant settlement, argue the city center is effectively being refashioned for visitors and wealthier newcomers, not longtime Capetonians.