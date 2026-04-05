Cape Town Locals: We're Priced Out of Downtown

70% of housing there caters to tourists, short-term rentals
Posted Apr 5, 2026 1:50 PM CDT
Cape Town Locals: We're Priced Out of Downtown
A view of Cape Town, South Africa.   (Getty/Arnold Petersen)

Cape Town's postcard views are colliding with a housing crunch that locals say is pushing them out of the city's core. In a dispatch from South Africa for the New York Times, John Eligon uses one slick condo, the Sage—where more than a third of units are short-term rentals going for roughly $350 a night—to illustrate a broader shift: about 70% of downtown residential space is now taken up by hotels or Airbnb-style stays. Workers such as telemarketer Lizanne Domingo, who commutes two hours each way from a distant settlement, argue the city center is effectively being refashioned for visitors and wealthier newcomers, not longtime Capetonians.

Officials counter that tourism brings 210,000 jobs and $1.7 billion a year, and say migration from other provinces and limited land are the bigger drivers of soaring prices. Yet with no government-subsidized units built downtown since apartheid ended, battles over evictions, stalled housing promises, and proposed taxes on short-term rentals have become flash points in a city where luxury apartments sit near informal settlements of tin shacks. For the full on-the-ground picture, read the full story.

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