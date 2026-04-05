This Job May Be Your Ticket to a Comfortable Life

For Americans looking for a solid middle-class income as factory and office jobs wobble, the clearest path right now may run straight through a nursing program. The Wall Street Journal reports that health care—powered heavily by nursing—has become the country's most dependable job engine, outpacing manufacturing and retail for decades as the population ages and medical spending swells. Median pay for registered nurses is $93,600, nearly double the overall US median, and jumps to $132,050 for advanced-practice nurses. Federal projections show employment for those advanced-degree nurses growing 35% from 2024 to 2034, compared with 3% for all occupations.

The Journal traces how that translates on the ground: a Nebraska nurse practitioner earning about $120,000 and comfortably covering a mortgage and vacations; a young Chicago nurse already buying property; a career-switcher leaving software sales for what he sees as better pay and security. The story also digs into burnout, strikes, and why some insiders call nursing "recession proof," and even "AI proof." More here for the full numbers, personal stories, and caveats. Meanwhile, here's a list of the best specialty roles that nurses can segue into, while the American Nurses Association offers more on "paths, programs, and possibilities."