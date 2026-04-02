Girl Who Went Missing in 1994 Is Found—Alive

Nearly 32 years after a teenager disappeared in Arizona, authorities say she has been found alive. The Gila County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday announced investigators recently located Christina Marie Plante, who seemingly "vanished without a trace" from the mountain community of Star Valley (then Payson) in May 1994 at age 13. At the time, she was last reported walking to the stable where her horse was kept, prompting an extensive search and a flyer campaign, per NBC News. Without viable leads, the case eventually went cold.