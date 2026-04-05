15 Years After His Death, We Still Don't Know Steve Jobs

The 50th anniversary of Apple's founding this week has elicited all kinds of retrospectives about the company. In New York magazine, tech writer and CBS Sunday Morning correspondent David Pogue zeroes in on Steve Jobs and finds that the "real" Jobs remains strangely out of reach 15 years after his death. Pogue's reporting for his book, Apple: The First 50 Years, draws on 150 interviews in an effort to answer a question that has eluded biographers and fans: Who was Steve Jobs, really? The picture that emerges is less a single persona than a shifting mix: brutal boss and "mission-driven" taskmaster, awkwardly tender friend, prankster CEO, and a man wrestling with "internal demons," a phrase used by Del Yocam, an Apple exec in the late 1980s.

Pogue revisits infamous tirades, the so-called "reality distortion field" that pushed teams past their limits, and little-known stories of quiet generosity—including intense bedside vigilance (complete with acupuncturist) when a colleague fell ill in 2004. Even with the new material, Jobs remains hard to pin down—which is exactly Pogue's point. "If you encountered Jobs in only one context, you were like one of the blind men in the parable of the elephant," he writes. "You'd have to have known him for years to see the whole man, and even then you might get a picture that felt fractured or incomplete." In Pogue's view, learning more about Jobs "tends only to deepen the questions." Read the full piece.