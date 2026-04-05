Is Your Water 'Stacked,' and Does It Really Help?

If your water often ends up looking like a science experiment, you're not alone. The latest hydration fad, "stacked" water, has people loading up their tumblers with everything from collagen and creatine to chia seeds, electrolytes, and pureed fruit—sometimes many in the same mix—in the name of better health and better-tasting H2O, per Food & Wine. The concoction seems to have been the brainchild of Jeffrey Ma, a food scientist and content creator who often posts his mixtures online. "It really came from me being lazy and wanting to mix everything into one tasty all-in-one drink," he tells Vogue. But while experts say these supplements are fine as add-ons, they're not a replacement for the real deal. Plain water still has to do the heavy lifting to meet our hydration requirements, as overall daily fluid needs can't be met by a single souped-up glass, dietitian Kinga Balogh tells Food & Wine.