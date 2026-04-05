Is Your Water 'Stacked,' and Does It Really Help?

If your water often ends up looking like a science experiment, you're not alone. The latest hydration fad, "stacked" water, has people loading up their tumblers with everything from collagen and creatine to chia seeds, electrolytes, and pureed fruit—sometimes many in the same mix—in the name of better health and better-tasting H2O, per Food & Wine. The concoction seems to have been the brainchild of Jeffrey Ma, a food scientist and content creator who often posts his mixtures online. "It really came from me being lazy and wanting to mix everything into one tasty all-in-one drink," he tells Vogue. But while experts say these supplements are fine as add-ons, they're not a replacement for the real deal. Plain water still has to do the heavy lifting to meet our hydration requirements, as overall daily fluid needs can't be met by a single souped-up glass, dietitian Kinga Balogh tells Food & Wine.
Balogh says that, out of the trendy mix-ins, electrolytes, creatine, and protein powders (e.g., collagen) actually have some evidence backing them, especially for athletes or those who struggle to eat enough protein. Citrus juice or other supplement blends that make water taste more appealing can also help you drink more throughout the day; NYU nutritionist Ethan Balk tells Self that hospital staffers have long employed the trick of adding Crystal Light to H2O to help patients get more water down. Overdoing powders and packets, however, can mean too much fiber for your gut or a day's worth of sodium in one drink, warns nutritionist Amelia Winslow. Her bottom line: Real food still wins out, and stacked water is best treated as an occasional, targeted boost—not a daily nutritional shortcut. More here.