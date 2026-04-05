Studios, Writers Reach First Deal Since Strike Quickly

Hollywood writers and studios have reached a new labor peace sooner than many expected. The Writers Guild of America announced Saturday night it has struck a tentative four-year agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, roughly a month before the current contract was due to expire. The alliance, which negotiates on behalf of major studios and streamers, confirmed the preliminary deal in a statement, NBC News reports. The guild said the agreement puts its health plan securely "on a sustainable path," builds on gains won in 2023, and tackles concerns over unpaid work.

The contracts usually are for three years. Studios had wanted a five-year deal, per the New York Times, to reduce the chances of a strike and make their costs more predictable. The guild, which represents more than 10,000 screenwriters, will have to ratify the deal before it can take effect. The contract increases royalty payments for streamed content and protects writers' credits and compensation from artificial intelligence technology. The quick resolution stands in contrast to the union's 148-day strike in 2023, which halted production across film and television and reshaped bargaining over pay and technology in Hollywood.