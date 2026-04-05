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Winds Knock 100-Foot Tree Onto Easter Egg Hunt, Killing 3

Victims from residence for new mothers and children in Germany include a 10-month-old
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 5, 2026 11:19 AM CDT
3 Are Killed When Tree Falls on Easter Egg Hunt in Germany
Schleswig-Holstein, Flensburg: Police officers stand next to a fallen tree in a wooded area south-east of Flensburg, Germany on Sunday, April 5, 2026.   (Benjamin Nolte/dpa via AP)

Three people, including a 10-month-old girl, were killed Sunday when high winds toppled a tree in northern Germany during an Easter egg hunt, police said. Around 50 people from a nearby residential facility for new mothers, pregnant women, and children were attending the event in woods near the town of Satrupholm at about 11am when a 100-foot tree fell on the group, police said in a statement, per the AP.

Four people were pinned under the tree. A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were treated by first responders but died at the scene, while the woman's 10-month-old daughter died later in the hospital. An 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was brought to the hospital by helicopter. The facility is part of the state-funded child welfare system and supports pregnant women and new mothers who need help, according to its website. Grief counselors were sent to the scene. The area had been under a high winds warning from the German weather service.

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