Winds Knock 100-Foot Tree Onto Easter Egg Hunt, Killing 3

Three people, including a 10-month-old girl, were killed Sunday when high winds toppled a tree in northern Germany during an Easter egg hunt, police said. Around 50 people from a nearby residential facility for new mothers, pregnant women, and children were attending the event in woods near the town of Satrupholm at about 11am when a 100-foot tree fell on the group, police said in a statement, per the AP .

Four people were pinned under the tree. A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were treated by first responders but died at the scene, while the woman's 10-month-old daughter died later in the hospital. An 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was brought to the hospital by helicopter. The facility is part of the state-funded child welfare system and supports pregnant women and new mothers who need help, according to its website. Grief counselors were sent to the scene. The area had been under a high winds warning from the German weather service.