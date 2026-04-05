Historically So-So Outfielder Robs Mariners of 3 Homers

You've done something special when Torii Hunter, a nine-time Gold Glove Award winner known for his acrobatic outfield catches, calls your performance "probably the greatest defensive game I've ever seen." That was the praise Hunter heaped on the Los Angeles Angels' Jo Adell after the right fielder made three homer-robbing catches, the last a spectacular leaping grab while crashing into the seats near the right-field foul pole in the ninth inning, in a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night. Over his career, the Guardian points out, Adell has been known as a power hitter "sometimes chided for his defensive shortcomings." It was believed to be the first time in baseball history a player has robbed three homers in one game, the AP reports.

"I've never seen three home run robberies in one game, and I've never seen a guy on the third one fall into the stands, catch the ball and keep his feet in like he's a wide receiver," said the retired Hunter, who watched from the bench. "I was jumping up and down. I almost passed out." Adell, who struggled on defense for several years before transforming into a Gold Glove finalist in 2024, leaped high above the yellow line on the wall in right field to deny Cal Raleigh a homer in the first inning, then made a nearly identical catch against Josh Naylor in the eighth. When JP Crawford led off the ninth with a drive toward the right-field corner, Adell raced toward the ball, leaped to glove it, flipped over the low wall and fell into the first row of seats before holding his glove up to present the catch.

"After the first one, I was pretty fired up," Adell said. "When I got to the second one, which looked identical to the first, I thought, 'Wow, my routes are on point tonight.' The third one was just grit. Top of the ninth, you have to get it done." According to Inside Edge, Adell has 10 home run robberies since 2020, tied with Kyle Tucker of the Dodgers for the most in the big leagues. Adell appreciated the home fans' support, especially on the ninth-inning catch. "I watched it (into my glove), fell over and ended up in somebody's lap," he said. "I don't know who it was, but it was a softer landing than I expected. The fans were as fired up as me."