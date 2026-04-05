Trump's Threat Is Called Madness, Potential War Crime

President Trump's profanity-laced threat to Iran on Sunday has drawn criticism from Democrats and a few Republicans, as well as warnings by experts that destroying important infrastructure could constitute a war crime. Trump threatened to blow up power plants and bridges in Iran unless it reopens the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday night. Separately, the president told the Wall Street Journal that if the strait isn't cleared for shipping, Iran will "lose every power plant and every other plant they have in the whole country." Trump made the threat on Christianity's holiest day, hours after Pope Leo XIV used his Easter message to urge nations to choose peace. Political reaction included:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer : "Happy Easter, America," the Democrat posted, per the Guardian. "As you head off to church and celebrate with friends and family, the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media."

: "Happy Easter, America," the Democrat posted, per the Guardian. "As you head off to church and celebrate with friends and family, the President of the United States is ranting like an unhinged madman on social media." Former Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene : Everyone in the Trump administration who claims to be Christian should "beg forgiveness from God" and intervene to stop the president's "madness." She added that this isn't "what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024."

: Everyone in the Trump administration who claims to be Christian should "beg forgiveness from God" and intervene to stop the president's "madness." She added that this isn't "what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024." GOP Rep. Don Bacon : "Americans don't want their President to be profane and vulgar." Bacon added, per the New York Times, "Part of leadership is self-control."

: "Americans don't want their President to be profane and vulgar." Bacon added, per the New York Times, "Part of leadership is self-control." Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy: "If I were in Trump's Cabinet, I would spend Easter calling constitutional lawyers about the 25th Amendment," he posted, adding: "He's already killed thousands. He's going to kill thousands more."

The public response from Iran's leadership was defiant, per the Times. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of parliament, posted that Trump's "reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family," adding that "the only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game." Legal and policy experts warned that carrying out the threat could violate the laws of war, per the Washington Post. Power plants, bridges, and water systems are typically considered civilian or "dual use" facilities, protected unless specific military use is shown. "A threat to attack all bridges or power plants or to attack them without distinguishing between lawful and unlawful targets would be a threat to commit war crimes," said Brian Finucane, a former State Department legal adviser. Trump said he'll hold a press conference at 1pm ET Monday, per the Journal.