Savannah Guthrie Delivers Candid Easter Message

Savannah Guthrie used her Easter message to admit she's wrestling with faith even as she says she still holds on to it in the wake of her mother's disappearance, NBC News reports. Speaking at New York's Good Shepherd church in a video message Sunday, the Today co-anchor reflected on Christian beliefs about the resurrection of Jesus while describing her own spiritual turmoil following Nancy Guthrie's disappearance two months ago. Nancy, 84, vanished from her home near Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 1 and has not been found; authorities are treating the case as a possible abduction but have not identified a motive.

In the address to the church, which she attends per USA Today, Guthrie said she has questioned whether Jesus experienced "this particular wound that I feel … of not knowing, of uncertainty and confusion and answers withheld." She described moments of bitterness and doubt, but said it is not wrong to bring hard questions to God, calling that struggle "a portal of revelation" for believers. Fully celebrating Easter, she argued, requires acknowledging "feelings of loss, pain and, yes, death," adding, "It is the darkness that makes this morning's light so magnificent." She closed by affirming, "I still believe … Happy Easter."

The message came a day before Guthrie's planned return to the Today show. In a recent conversation with co-anchor Hoda Kotb, she said going back on air feels like "part of my purpose right now," even as she admitted uncertainty about how she'll manage. "I don't know if I can do it. I don't know if I'll belong anymore, but I would like to try," she said. The AP reports Guthrie "doesn't anticipate faking her way through" the show, which is typically mostly lighthearted, though it does cover serious news. The Pima County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate her mother's disappearance.