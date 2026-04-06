Mine-Sniffing Rat Gets a World-First Statue

Cambodia just gave a big honor to one of its smallest war heroes: a rat. Magawa, a mine-detecting rat who helped clear the country's battle-scarred fields, is now honored with a stone statue, unveiled in Siem Reap on Friday ahead of the International Day for Mine Awareness. The monument, believed to be the first in the world dedicated to a landmine-sniffing rat, "carries a message—that even the smallest actor can leave a lasting impact," said Ly Thuch of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority, per the Star. Magawa, an African giant pouched rat trained by Belgian nonprofit Apopo, located more than 100 landmines and other explosives between 2016 and his retirement in 2021, sweeping an area roughly equal to 20 soccer fields before his death in 2022 at age 8, reports the BBC.
Magawa's nose earned him the PDSA Gold Medal, the highest animal honor for life-saving work, in 2020—a first for a rat. Apopo's rodents, dubbed "HeroRATS," use their sharp sense of smell to detect everything from explosives to tuberculosis. Mine-sniffing rats can detect explosive compounds and alert human handlers without triggering the devices, thanks to their light weight. Despite the successes of Magawa and another mine-sniffing rat dubbed Ronin, who recently broke Magawa's world record, Cambodia still has more than a million people living on mine-contaminated land. With help from furry friends, officials are aiming to declare the country mine-free by 2030.