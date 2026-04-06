Mine-Sniffing Rat Gets a World-First Statue

Cambodia just gave a big honor to one of its smallest war heroes: a rat. Magawa, a mine-detecting rat who helped clear the country's battle-scarred fields, is now honored with a stone statue, unveiled in Siem Reap on Friday ahead of the International Day for Mine Awareness. The monument, believed to be the first in the world dedicated to a landmine-sniffing rat, "carries a message—that even the smallest actor can leave a lasting impact," said Ly Thuch of the Cambodian Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority, per the Star. Magawa, an African giant pouched rat trained by Belgian nonprofit Apopo, located more than 100 landmines and other explosives between 2016 and his retirement in 2021, sweeping an area roughly equal to 20 soccer fields before his death in 2022 at age 8, reports the BBC.