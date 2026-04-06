Pepsi Pulls Wireless Festival Sponsorship Amid Ye Backlash

Pepsi has exited the spotlight at one of Britain's biggest summer music events, the New York Times reports. The company on Sunday pulled its sponsorship of London's Wireless Festival, which is being headlined by Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, after weeks of backlash over his history of antisemitic and racist remarks. The move came hours after Prime Minister Keir Starmer told the Sun he was "deeply concerned" by Ye's booking—which NPR reports was announced last week—and stressed that antisemitism "must be confronted firmly wherever it appears." Wireless had been billed as "PEPSI PRESENTS WIRELESS"; the festival still lists other major brands, including Budweiser and PayPal, as partners—though they, too, are being pressured to pull out, the AP reports. Diageo, the company that owns liquor brands including Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan, also said it will no longer sponsor the festival "as it stands."