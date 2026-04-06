Trump Endorsement Shakes Up California Race

President Trump just added a major new wrinkle to the California governor's race. Trump endorsed former Fox News host Steve Hilton in a Truth Social post on Monday morning, reports the Los Angeles Times . The move is a blow to fellow Republican candidate Chad Bianco, the sheriff of Riverside County. And as Politico explains, it might reduce the GOP's chances of winning the seat for the first time in nearly two decades. That's because of the nature of the state's primary system, in which the top two finishers advance to the general election regardless of party.

Some GOP strategists had urged Trump to stay neutral, hoping a divided Democratic field might allow Hilton and Bianco to advance as the top finishers—a longshot scenario that would all but cinch a Republican win in the fall. Now, Hilton is likely to advance, but Bianco faces a much tougher challenge of finishing ahead of the eight major Democratic candidates also in the race. Gov. Gavin Newsom can't run again because of term limits. "With Federal help, and a Great Governor, like Steve Hilton, California can be better than ever before!" Trump wrote. "Steve Hilton has my COMPLETE & TOTAL ENDORSEMENT." The primary is June 2.