'It's Good to Be Home:' Savannah Guthrie Returns

Savannah Guthrie on Monday slid back into her seat on Today, marking her first day at the anchor desk since her mother vanished more than two months ago, reports the Guardian. "Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning—we are so glad you started your week with us, and it's good to be home," Guthrie said as she opened the show with Craig Melvin. "Well, here we go, ready or not, let's do the news." Later, when Melvin pointed out the crowd outside, Guthrie said she'd "been really feeling the love" and was eager to greet viewers on the plaza, per People.