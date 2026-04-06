'It's Good to Be Home:' Savannah Guthrie Returns

Savannah Guthrie on Monday slid back into her seat on Today, marking her first day at the anchor desk since her mother vanished more than two months ago, reports the Guardian. "Pretty shot of the sun coming up. Good morning, welcome to Today on this Monday morning—we are so glad you started your week with us, and it's good to be home," Guthrie said as she opened the show with Craig Melvin. "Well, here we go, ready or not, let's do the news." Later, when Melvin pointed out the crowd outside, Guthrie said she'd "been really feeling the love" and was eager to greet viewers on the plaza, per People.
Al Roker welcomed her back before his weather segment, saying, "Good to see you, my dear." To which Guthrie responded, "Good morning, sunshine." Her return follows weeks spent in Arizona with family after 78-year-old Nancy Guthrie went missing on Feb. 1. In a sit-down with Hoda Kotb last month, Guthrie acknowledged it was "hard to imagine" stepping back into such a "place of joy and lightness," but called Today her "family" and said she wants her "joy" to be a kind of protest amid the ordeal. The search for her mother is in its 10th week, with no suspects named. The family has offered up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery, on top of a $100,000 FBI reward.