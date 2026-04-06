Op-Ed: There's Too Much Hype on Estrogen Patches

Endocrinologist Gillian Goddard is thrilled that doctors are finally listening to women about menopause and offering relief in the form of estrogen patches and other types of hormone therapy. But in a New York Times essay, she sees a related downside emerging. "As welcome as the recent attention to women's health is and as much as I still worry about unmet need, I'm seeing signs that the pendulum might be swinging too far from 'estrogen for no one' to 'estrogen for all.'" In particular, she worries about "menopause influencers" pushing high doses of estrogen for overall health and longevity, and even to ward off dementia.

"The best evidence supports taking hormone therapy in menopause because it's the most effective treatment for hot flashes and night sweats, bar none," she writes. "There's no good evidence that hormones will help you live longer or keep you from getting dementia." The US currently has a shortage of estrogen patches, and the crunch is expected to last through the year. "I hope by the time the shortage ends, women and the doctors who care for them will understand that hormone therapy is not some fountain of youth," writes Goddard. Instead, it should be seen more as a vital tool to relieve debilitating symptoms. Read the full essay.