Israel Kills Top Iranian Revolutionary Guards Intel Chief

Iran's top spy chief is dead, the latest senior figure to be killed as the war between Israel, the US, and Iran grinds on. Major General Seyed Majid Khademi, head of intelligence for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, was killed overnight in Tehran in what Israel's defense minister called an Israeli airstrike. Iran's state broadcaster blamed a "criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy," reports the New York Times. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Khademi was among the three most powerful leaders in the Guards and vowed to keep pursuing senior Iranian figures, promising to "hunt them down, one by one."