FCC May Revamp 1961 Rule Governing Sports on TV

Sports fans irked by pricey, hard-to-find games may have Washington's ear, though whether any potential changes would result in easier viewing is anyone's guess. The Federal Communications Commission is weighing changes to its local blackout rules and asking the public to weigh in, a move that could loosen the tight grip leagues and media companies have on where and how games are shown, reports the Hill. The FCC says it wants to understand how a splintered streaming world—where viewers might need 10 services and $1,000 to see every NFL game—affects both fans and broadcasters. The inquiry is seen as an early step toward rethinking the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, which underpins the power of the NFL and other leagues to bundle TV rights.
The rule, explains Reuters, "exempts major sports leagues from antitrust laws and allows them to pool their individual teams' television rights and sell those rights as a package." Some lawmakers argue that the law is outdated in the streaming era, but others warn tearing it up could make things even more complicated for viewers. Broadcasters like Fox warn that a shift to streaming as the default could further "paywall" marquee events and weaken local journalism to boot. The FCC, which has no authority over tech giants like Amazon and Apple, has set the deadline for comments at April 13.