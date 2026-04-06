FCC May Revamp 1961 Rule Governing Sports on TV

Sports fans irked by pricey, hard-to-find games may have Washington's ear, though whether any potential changes would result in easier viewing is anyone's guess. The Federal Communications Commission is weighing changes to its local blackout rules and asking the public to weigh in, a move that could loosen the tight grip leagues and media companies have on where and how games are shown, reports the Hill. The FCC says it wants to understand how a splintered streaming world—where viewers might need 10 services and $1,000 to see every NFL game—affects both fans and broadcasters. The inquiry is seen as an early step toward rethinking the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961, which underpins the power of the NFL and other leagues to bundle TV rights.