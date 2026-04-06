They Were Looking for Easter Eggs, Found a Skull

A family out hunting for Easter eggs in Long Beach on Sunday instead found what appeared to be the skull and bones of a child, reports CBS News . The discovery was made around 5pm along a path near DeForest Park and Wetlands, in the 5900 block of De Forest Avenue, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers called in the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office "due to the circumstances," and placed a canopy over the partially exposed remains.

Aerial footage showed brightly colored plastic eggs scattered near what looked like a partially unearthed skull, per CBS and CNN. A witness out for a walk said he saw the family "freaking out" in the moments after the find, adding he could "only imagine" the impact on the children. Police described the remains as possibly human, without revealing an age, identity, or how long they may have been there. Officers remained at the scene into the night, and authorities say information will be limited while the investigation is underway.