Cancelled Bachelorette Is No Longer a Mormon

Taylor Frankie Paul is stepping away from the Mormon Church. The TikTok personality and reality TV star who would have been the next Bachelorette but for the airing of footage from a 2023 domestic violence incident, chose Easter Sunday to announce that she is "detaching" from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, despite being born and raised in it. "The last 40 days felt like hell on earth," she wrote on Instagram, per Variety, framing the move as part of a search for broader understanding. She said she continues to believe strongly in "Christ, God, the bible, the divine," but described a sense that "there is more out there to learn."