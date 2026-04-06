NPS Has Warning for Visitors to Great Smoky Mountains Park

Anyone heading to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park this spring is being urged to rethink the idea that the park is "easy" wilderness. Rangers say March brought 38 emergency calls, 18 from the backcountry; at least six required rope or helicopter rescues, and a woman's fatal fall last week marked the park's fifth death of 2026. In an April 2 statement, officials warned that "rescue is not a certainty" and pressed visitors to plan and prepare before setting out, reports Outside Online. Guides say the Smokies lure in casual visitors who underestimate them. "People feel that because our mountains are so much smaller than out West, they don't have to take them as seriously as they would hiking out in Colorado or California," says Vesna Plakanis, a guide of nearly 30 years. "They don't have respect for what these mountains can do. ... There's a lot that can go wrong."