Germany's Robot Mowers Taking a Toll on Hedgehogs

Germany's love affair with tidy lawns is colliding with concern for one of its most familiar garden visitors. A group of mayors is pushing for a nationwide ban on running robot lawnmowers at night, arguing the devices are injuring and killing hedgehogs and other nocturnal wildlife that move through urban green spaces after dark, reports the Guardian. The call follows petitions that drew tens of thousands of signatures and research showing hedgehogs' curl-into-a-ball defense makes them difficult for mower sensors to detect. One such study from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research found that almost half of the 370 hedgehogs examined after being cut by mowers' blades did not survive, per DW.com.