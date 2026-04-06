Germany's Robot Mowers Taking a Toll on Hedgehogs

Germany's love affair with tidy lawns is colliding with concern for one of its most familiar garden visitors. A group of mayors is pushing for a nationwide ban on running robot lawnmowers at night, arguing the devices are injuring and killing hedgehogs and other nocturnal wildlife that move through urban green spaces after dark, reports the Guardian. The call follows petitions that drew tens of thousands of signatures and research showing hedgehogs' curl-into-a-ball defense makes them difficult for mower sensors to detect. One such study from the Leibniz Institute for Zoo and Wildlife Research found that almost half of the 370 hedgehogs examined after being cut by mowers' blades did not survive, per DW.com.
Claudia Kalisch, vice president of the German federation of cities and mayor of Luneburg, called a night ban a "logical protective measure" as cities increasingly serve as substitute habitats amid expanding development and intensive farming. She's also urging manufacturers to redesign machines so small animals "are no longer endangered." Hedgehogs were placed on a "red list" denoting a risk of extinction in Germany in 2020, and their numbers have fallen by an estimated 30% in a decade across Europe. Cars, leaf blowers, and lawn vacuums add to the toll. Some German cities, including Cologne, Leipzig, and Munich, already restrict robotic mowers at night, while researchers in Oxford and Denmark are testing "hedgehog-friendly" tech, from ultrasound road deterrents to certification schemes for safer mowers.