Meryl Streep: Miranda Priestly Was Inspired by 2 Directors

Two decades after Miranda Priestly swept into pop culture, Meryl Streep says fans have been guessing the wrong muse. On the Late Show , Streep revealed that her famously frosty Devil Wears Prada editor was modeled not on Vogue's Anna Wintour, as long assumed, but on director Mike Nichols "with a little bit of Clint Eastwood." "If Mike Nichols and Clint Eastwood had a baby… it would be Miranda Priestly," she said, crediting Nichols' wry authority and Eastwood's quiet control for the character's edge. Nichols knew about the homage and "was thrilled," she added; she hasn't gotten around to mentioning it to Eastwood, notes People .

Streep marked the film's 20th anniversary with a wink to fans, wearing a custom cerulean sweater (Elite Daily notes that you can get your own version from Old Navy) that nodded to the movie's color-monologue moment, as anticipation builds for the sequel due out May 1. She also revisited how the original 2006 film was dismissed as a "chick-flick," a label she says aged poorly given the box-office muscle of women-led hits like Barbie and Mamma Mia! While the first Prada had to "scramble" for funding, Streep said the new installment reflects changing studio attitudes: "This one, honey, they spent the money."