US Man Says He Watched Sea Carry Away His Wife

An American man who returned to shore after a boating trip in the Bahamas early Sunday reported that he'd watched helplessly as his wife fell overboard and was carried away by currents. As the man reported, the unidentified woman, also American, fell from the vessel traveling between Hope Town and Elbow Cay in the Abaco Islands around 7:30pm Saturday, taking the ignition key with her, thereby cutting the engine, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said, per Fox News. It's unclear exactly how that happened. The husband, also unidentified, reportedly resorted to paddling the 8-foot hard-bottom dinghy, finally reaching Marsh Harbour, on a separate island, around 4am Sunday, per Fox and People.