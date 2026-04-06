Op-Ed: Pittsburgh Teaches Kids Wrong Lesson on NFL

Pittsburgh hosts the NFL draft in a few weeks, and the city school system decided to close its buildings for three days during the festivities and shift students to remote learning. In a Washington Post opinion piece, Duquesne law professor Joseph Sabino Mistick questions the wisdom of that. The city is citing logistics: Roughly 700,000 visitors are expected for the draft, but Mistick notes that only one of the district's 54 schools is actually near the action. As a result, many parents are baffled as they scramble for child care. Mistick, however, has another concern in mind—that Pittsburgh is teaching kids the wrong lesson about responsibility.