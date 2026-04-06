Passenger Gives Birth Aboard Flight to New York

A Jamaica-to-New York flight landed with one more passenger aboard than it had when it took off. Caribbean Airlines says a passenger on Flight 005 from Kingston went into labor upon final approach to JFK on Saturday and delivered the baby moments before the flight landed, reports the New York Post. "Tell her she's got to name it Kennedy," an air traffic controller says to the pilot in audio obtained by CBS News. "Ah, Kennedy, will do," the pilot responds, referencing the nod to the airport's name.