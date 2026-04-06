Falling Tree Crushes Jurassic World Landmark

A familiar spot from Jurassic World has met a very real-world end. Chris Pratt says the rustic bungalow where his raptor trainer Owen Grady lived in the 2015 film was crushed by a falling tree during the powerful storms that pounded Hawaii last month. "That was destroyed," Pratt told Entertainment Weekly , citing a text from friend Jason Morgan, who lives on the ranch where the set stood. "Sorry, Jason," he added. Morgan is a sixth-generation owner of Kualoa Ranch. The private nature reserve in O'ahu was also a filming location in 1993's original Jurassic Park movie and 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The same system of Kona lows—seasonal cyclones that brought what the University of Hawaii estimates was 2 trillion gallons of rain over two weeks—also pushed Jason Momoa and his family off Oahu's North Shore, Deadline reports. In an Instagram Story, Momoa said their power went out and they evacuated, noting they were safe but "a lot of people … weren't." In a March 30 Instagram post, Momoa said he is working on an April 23 benefit concert for flood relief. He praised "my brother Kirk Hammett and the Metallica family, saying they had already donated $125,000 through their foundation, All Within My Hands.