Trump: Iran Can Be 'Taken Out in One Night'

President Trump says he's "not at all" concerned about committing war crimes as he continues to threaten the destruction of Iran's bridges and power plants if they don't meet a Tuesday evening deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. "The entire country can be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night," Trump said at a Monday news conference. He doubled down on his threats to attack infrastructure but said he was still open to a deal, the New York Times reports. Trump refused to say whether any civilian targets would be off limits.
- "Every power plant in Iran will be out of business, burning, exploding and never to be used again," Trump said. "It'll happen over a period of four hours if we want it to." He said "every bridge in Iran will be decimated" by midnight tomorrow, but added: "We don't want that to happen. We may even get involved with helping them rebuild their nation."