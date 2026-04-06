Turning From Newspapers, Associated Press Cuts Jobs

The Associated Press plans to eliminate dozens of journalists' jobs in a restructuring that will primarily affect its US news operation, according to an internal memo obtained by the Hill . In the note to staff, Executive Editor Julie Pace said the changes reflect a shift away from reliance on large US newspaper chains, which now account for less than a tenth of the company's business. The News Media Guild, which represents many AP workers, said more than 100 staffers have been offered buyouts and criticized the organization for "flirting with Artificial Intelligence" while shedding experienced employees. Layoffs are possible if not enough employees take buyouts, Pace said separately.

Pace added that the cuts will mostly hit the domestic news team but said they will not reduce the organization's presence in every state. She wrote that the overhaul is aimed at aligning coverage with what "today's customers—and future customers—value the most," and said fewer than 5% of news employees will be affected. "We're not a newspaper company and we haven't been for quite some time," Pace was quoted as saying in AP's self-coverage, which said plans call for increasing video capabilities. A spokesperson told the Hill the news cooperative remains "stable and profitable" and framed the restructuring as a bid to better serve major clients in broadcasting, digital media, and large technology firms.