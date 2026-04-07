Family of Missing Oakland Cafe Owner Wants Public's Help

The search for an Oakland coffee shop owner who vanished nearly two weeks ago is intensifying as family and friends plead for fresh leads, Fox News reports. A Sunday message on a website dedicated to finding 52-year-old Amy Hillyard said volunteers spent Easter weekend combing through surveillance footage, canvassing Bay Area BART stations and nearby streets, and posting flyers across the East Bay. "Our hope remains steadfast: that Amy will be found and brought home safely," the family wrote, urging the public to stay alert and contact Oakland police with any information.

Hillyard, a mother of two and co-owner of Farley's Coffee Shop, was last seen around 2pm on March 25 and is classified as "at risk" because of an undisclosed medical issue that could leave her disoriented, according to a family friend. People reports she was last seen in the 500 block of Radnor Road in Oakland. She is believed to have left her home in that area on foot, SFGate reports. Police say she is 5-foot-4, about 120 pounds, with blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, light blue jeans, and white sneakers with a black stripe. Residents in Oakland neighborhoods including Cleveland Heights, Lake Merritt, the Lakeshore District, and Crocker Highlands are being asked to review home security footage for any sign of her. Police reported no new developments as of Monday afternoon.